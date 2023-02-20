Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Newlat, 10 million invested in Cdp fund for the tech industry
The funding makes it possible to monitor innovative startups
The dairy company Newlat Food communicates the further consolidation of the strategic partnership with the CDP group, Cassa depositi e prestiti, the Italian Sovereign Fund. The new agreement provides for an investment of 10 million Euros in CDP Venture Capital's Corporate Partners Fund I. Also expected is the signing of a "letter of intent" again with CDP Venture Capital "to study further strategic...
EFA News - European Food Agency