Restaurant brands international, 2022 in strong growth

RBI, Restaurant brands international reports 2022 and fourth quarter results in which global sales grew nearly 12% and more than 13% for the full year. Consolidated sales, in turn, were up nearly 8% in the fourth quarter, thanks to 11% growth at Tim Hortons Canada and Burger King International. Among the numbers for 2022, the 4.3% growth of restaurants stands out, the net profit of 1.48 billion dollars...