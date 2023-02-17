Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Roncadin, 155 million Euros of pizzas in 2022
The Italian Company closed an "extremely demanding" year: turnover +4.4%
Roncadin closed the 2022 financial statements with a turnover of 155 million euros, up 4.4% compared to 2021. Production volumes decreased slightly, going from 100 million to 95 million pieces. This was communicated by the Italian Company specialized in the production of high quality frozen pizzas for large-scale Italian and international distribution, according to which the drop in production volumes...
