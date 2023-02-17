Synthetic meat: in 2040 the "big overtaking"?

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

In 2040, the consumption of synthetic and "veg" meat will exceed that of natural meat, primarily in the USA. This is what emerges from the report by GovGrant (specialists in intellectual property, innovation and tax credits in research and development) on growth estimates in the global "fake meat" market. In 17 years, therefore, the consumption of meat created in the laboratory or from vegetable alternatives...