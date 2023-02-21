Moët Hennessy increasingly Rosé

Moët Hennessy has acquired a majority stake in Côtes de Provence wine producer Château Minuty. The figure for the transaction was not disclosed. The Minuty portfolio includes a collection of wines developed from the terroir of the Saint-Tropez peninsula and distributed in more than 100 countries: last year the winery sold more than 9 million bottles worldwide.

The strategic alliance is intended to support the international development of the Château Minuty estate, in whose management the Matton family will remain: this is said by the company itself, which stresses that "the current managers and descendants of the founders, Jean-Etienne and François Matton, will continue to manage the winery, in line with previous generations".

"It is a great source of pride for the group to sign a strategic partnership with Minuty, one of the world leaders in Rosé de Provence -explains Philippe Schaus, president and ceo of Moët Hennessy-. We are very pleased to have the opportunity to work alongside the company's talented employees, who are known for their commitment to creating wines of the highest quality".

"This -adds Schaus- is a new step in the relationship of trust built over the past two years between the group and the Matton family through the distribution of their wines in the Asia-Pacific region. This alliance, driven by strong export demand, will strengthen the development of Minuty wines internationally, benefiting the entire Rosé de Provence category".

For their part, Jean-Etienne and François Matton, directors and partners of Minuty, stress that "this strategic alliance will allow our estate to benefit from the strength of a large international group, while ensuring the continuity of Château Minuty's heritage and traditions".