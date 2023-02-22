Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Danone, significant progress in 2022 thanks to rising prices
Sales up 7.8 percent to over €27.6 billion: prices up 8.7 percent
Danone ended 2022 with sales at more than 27.6 billion euros, up 7.8 percent from 24.28 billion euros in 2021. The performance takes advantage of price increases in the range of 8.7 percent. In the fourth quarter alone, sales reached +7 percent. The owner of Evian and Activia yogurt reported an operating profit of 3.38 billion euros thanks to "steady progress and solid results" in 2022. Also last...
