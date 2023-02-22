Cambridge: Meat is about to become taboo

Goodbye forever meat and animal derivatives. The first university in the world that will probably go completely vegan is none other than the University of Cambridge. The decision comes "from below" as it was established by the Cambridge Student Union, a student representative body, whose response, approved by 72% of students, will now be submitted to the management bodies who will be able to give the go-ahead or put the veto.

The students of the prestigious British university want to ban any product of animal origin, in favor of "100% sustainable vegetable" foods. At the root of this choice, there are the radical environmentalists of Animal Rebellion, born from a rib of the Extinction Rebellion group.

At the University of Cambridge, the push to impose a vegan food style for everyone goes way back. Already in 2016, the catering service hired by the university had had to give in to pressure from animal rights activists and remove beef and lamb from any university menu. In 2020, also in the other "famous" British university, Oxford, beef and sheep meat had been eliminated with the vote of the majority of students: in fact, however, in some canteens and cafes of this university, beef and 'lamb are still served.

A spokesman for the university said that the institution "always welcomes suggestions from students and staff", also recalling that the university pursues "a sustainable food policy that also seeks to actively promote plant-based options, remove unsustainable seafood from the menu and reduce food waste".