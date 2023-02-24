Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Domino's Pizza closes a difficult 2022 on the up
Revenue was $1.39 billion, up 3.7% year-over-year
Domino's Pizza, the world's largest pizza company, announced results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2022. Global retail sales grew 5.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 3.9% in the FY 2022: Revenue was $1.39 billion, up 3.7% year over year. Revenues increased $49 million, or 3.6%, in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a year earlier: Net income was $158.3 million in the fourth quarter and $452.3...
EFA News - European Food Agency