Great Britain, also in Lidl rationed vegetables

There are four British supermarket chains that are forced to face the shortage of some vegetables traditionally imported to the island in winter from North Africa or southern Spain. Asda, Morrisons and Tesco, which announced the rationing of sales in recent days, were joined by Lidl, leader of low-cost large-scale distribution: the German chain has also decided to limit the quantities of product that can be purchased to three packs per customer, limited to tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers.

The empty shelves alarm, although limited to some types of vegetables and less present in small shops or markets;: in fact, the limitation has re-proposed situations that have already occurred in the recent past and is indicated as a consequence of the post-Brexit trade barriers.

According to the reconstructions of some experts, the problem would have to do more with the low availability upstream in the producing countries caused by irregular climatic phenomena and exceptional bad weather that hit the crops this season. Confirmation could come from similar hardships reported in the past few days by the neighboring Republic of Ireland, a member of the EU.