A Pole at the helm of the World Food Programme

Ambassador Artur Pollok is the new president of the UN World Food Program (WFP) Executive Committee. Aged 50, the first Pole to take up this post, Pollok was elected by representatives of the 36 member states of the Council, succeeding Bangladeshi Shameem Ahsan . At the same time, the assembly elected the Moroccan ambassador to Italy Youssef Balla as vice president.

"I would particularly like to support WFP's efforts to provide assistance that facilitates communities to become self-reliant and resilient to shocks", said the new president in his inauguration speech. After thanking his predecessor, Pollok also pledged to support WFP's efforts to extend aid to the most vulnerable countries, especially those affected by humanitarian crises.

Artur Pollok is Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Poland to the United Nations Organizations in Rome. The diplomat represents Poland at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the World Food Program (WFP) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). He holds a PhD in economics and was the Vice President of the Polish Economic Society in 2005-2015.