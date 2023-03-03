Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Carel, 2022 with revenues up 29.6 percent
Turnover at 544.9 million euros for the group that makes refrigeration systems for foodservice
The board of directors of Carel Industries, the Brugine (Padua)-based food service refrigeration systems company, approved its consolidated results for 2022, which showed a 29.6 percent growth in revenues to 544.9 million euros compared to 2021. Net income amounted to 62.1 million euros, up 26.6 percent from 2021's net income. Consolidated ebitda is € 111.7 million corresponding to 20.5 percent of...
