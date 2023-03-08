Carlsberg/2. Change at the top

After eight years as CEO of Carlsberg, Cees 't Hart has informed the supervisory board of his intention to leave the group by the end of the third quarter of 2023. Since the beginning of his tenure at the beer giant, the company has was "significantly strengthened" and in 2022 Carlsberg reported record revenue and operating profit of DKK 70.3 billion (approx. USD 10.07 billion) and DKK 11.5 billion (approx. 1 65 billion dollars).

In 2017, Carlsberg was one of the first ten companies in the world, and the first brewer, to introduce science-based targets aligned with the Paris Agreement's 1.5° goal. The company has made major progress on its sustainability goals, including a 57 percent reduction in carbon emissions.

"It has been a privilege to lead Carlsberg for the last eight years - explains Cees 't Hart -. I am immensely proud of the organization and the results we have achieved as a team. I am sure that Carlsberg's path of success will continue well into the future. Stay at board for another semester will allow me and the team to continue delivering on our challenging plans for 2023 and finalize the sale of the Russian business before the summer. Afterwards, I will focus on some exciting non-executive roles".

"Cees 't Hart has achieved remarkable results during his tenure at Carlsberg - underlines the chairman of the supervisory board of Carlsberg, Henrik Poulsen -. Under his leadership, the group has faced significant challenges, including the difficult covid years- 19, the war in Ukraine and the pending sale of the Russian assets Cees leaves a purpose-driven, performance-driven company with solid strategic, financial, organizational and social health".