Flo: 2 mln euros for paper cups
By 2022, the group has increased the volume of its pulp products to 40.5 percent
Flo Group, a historic brand specializing in the production of tableware and food containers, inaugurates a department entirely dedicated to the production of paper cups for vending machines thanks to a 2 million euro investment. All production is destined for the Italian market, a leading European country in the vending sector. The company estimates that with foreign plants in France and England, the...
