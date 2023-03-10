Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Usa: lavish compensation to damaged farmers
Funding Starting at $20 Million for Hurricane, Flood and Other Weather Disaster Relief
The US federal government will help farms damaged by extreme weather events. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has announced that producers in disaster-affected counties in Kentucky, Minnesota, South Dakota, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, North Dakota and Tennessee will be able to apply for cost-sharing assistance through the Program of assistance for the Emergency Grain Storage Facility (EGSFP).An...
EFA News - European Food Agency