Fertilizers. Sefcovic: "The EU Commission is committed to reduce prices."

The European Commission intends to reduce fertilizer prices. Almost simultaneously with the appeal from Italian Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida to EU Commissioner Christophe Hansen (see EFA News ), Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic made the announcement, following a meeting with his colleagues Oliver Varhelyi (Animal Welfare) and Hansen himself.

Sefcovic reported that he briefed agriculture ministers on the Commission's commitment to reducing fertilizer costs and supporting the sector's industries. "Keeping fertilizer affordable is crucial for farmers' incomes and Europe's food security, which requires both diversifying supply sources and strengthening our production capacity," the Trade Commissioner stated. "Although prices have stabilized, fertilizer costs remain around 60% higher than in 2020, and this is simply not sustainable."

Furthermore, the Commissioner stated that the Commission will propose to temporarily suspend the remaining MFN tariffs on ammonia (6.5%), urea (5.5%), and, where necessary, other fertilizers. "Robust safeguards will ensure that this relief is well-targeted and its benefits go directly to farmers. This measure can enter into force quickly in 2026."

According to Sefcovic , the measure would "more than offset the costs" associated with the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which came into force at the beginning of this year.

"We will also issue guidelines on a new measure proposed by the Commission last December, which must be approved by the co-legislators, which would allow for a temporary suspension of the CBAM on certain goods, such as fertilizers," he added.

The implementation timeline will depend on the agreement of the European Parliament and the Council of the EU. The Commission, according to Sefcovic , will continue to closely monitor fertilizer prices, including through the EU Fertilizer Market Observatory. The Commission will also present the Fertilizer Action Plan in the second quarter of this year.