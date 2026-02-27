Mercosur: Von der Leyen announces the launch of a "provisional" application

The EU-Mercosur treaty will begin to apply "provisionally," even before final approval by the European Parliament. This was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen , noting that "yesterday, Argentina and Uruguay became the first countries to ratify the agreement," while "Brazil and Paraguay are expected to follow shortly."

The step forward by Argentina and Uruguay (read EFA News ) "is really positive news," commented von der Leyen , "because it demonstrates the trust and enthusiasm of our partners in moving our relations forward and making this historic agreement work."

"The Mercosur agreement," the Commission President continued, "creates a market of 720 million people. It opens up countless opportunities. It cuts billions in customs duties. It allows our small and medium-sized businesses to access markets and grow in ways they could only dream of before. And it also gives Europe a strategic first-mover advantage in a world of fierce competition and short-term horizons."

However, "this first-mover advantage must materialize," said von der Leyen , recalling that "in January, the European Council authorized the Commission to provisionally apply the agreement starting from the first ratification by a Mercosur country."

Based on these discussions, "the Commission will now proceed with provisional application," von der Leyen announced, explaining that, precisely because it is provisional, "the agreement can only be fully concluded after approval by the European Parliament. Therefore, the Commission will continue to work closely with all EU institutions, Member States and stakeholders to ensure a smooth and transparent process."

According to von der Leyen , "Mercosur is one of the most significant trade agreements of the first half of this century. It is a platform for deep political engagement with partners who see the world as we do. And who believe in openness, partnership, and good faith. Partners who understand that open, rules-based trade delivers positive results for all."