Drinking water: EU safeguards against PFAS enter into force

Since yesterday, EU Member States have been required to harmonize the monitoring of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water to comply with the new EU limit values set by the recast Drinking Water Directive. They must also report these monitoring results to the Commission, including data on limit value exceedances, incidents, and any exemptions granted.

This measure directly contributes to a key objective of the Water Resilience Strategy: the right to safe drinking water. It also responds to the strategy's call for urgent action to address pollutants that threaten Europe's drinking water sources.

The recast of the Drinking Water Directive was adopted in 2020, and Member States were required to transpose it into national law by January 2023. To support consistent monitoring across the EU, the Commission published technical guidance in 2024.

This is the first time that systematic monitoring of PFAS in drinking water has been implemented in the EU. If limit values are exceeded, Member States must take measures to reduce PFAS levels to protect public health and inform the public. These measures may include closing contaminated wells, adding treatment steps to remove PFAS, or restricting the use of drinking water supplies for as long as the exceedance continues.

"PFAS pollution is a growing concern for drinking water across Europe," said Jessika Roswall , Commissioner for Environment, Water Resilience and Competitive Circular Economy. "With harmonized limits and mandatory monitoring now in place, Member States have the rules and tools to rapidly identify and address PFAS to protect public health."