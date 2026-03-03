New PGI from Finland and Slovakia

The European Commission has approved the addition of "Aitoo perunarieska" (Finland) and "Liptovské šialence" (Slovakia) to its register of protected geographical indications (PGIs).

Finnish Aitoo perunarieska is a round, unleavened flatbread ("rieska") made primarily from boiled, unpeeled potatoes, wheat flour or other flour mixtures, rapeseed or canola oil, salt, and optionally sugar and/or potato flakes. It differs from other Finnish flatbreads in its unique preparation method, texture, flavor, the speckled appearance of the potato peel fragments, and its dense consistency. Aitoo perunarieska is a distinctive baked good because no water, yeast, eggs, or dairy products are used in its production. The flatbreads are produced, prepared, and baked quickly in the southwestern regions of Finland.

Slovakian Liptovské šialence are unique sausages from the Liptov region of Slovakia, produced using traditional methods, combining grated potatoes and spices in natural snail-shaped sheep intestine casings. Known for their soft texture and delicate consistency, they have a smooth, moderately moist surface, a light gray exterior, and a sliced gray-yellow interior, with a distinct potato and spice aroma. Prepared and sold cooked, they are browned in a pan or oven before consumption. The entire production process takes place within the Liptov region, an area renowned for potato cultivation and self-sufficient livestock farming, where skills passed down from generation to generation guarantee the product's quality.