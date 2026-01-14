Fertilizers: EU temporarily suspends tariffs

The European Commission will temporarily suspend the remaining tariffs on ammonia, urea, and, where necessary, certain other fertilizers. A spokesperson announced the move, adding that the "intention" is to make the measure operational "as quickly as possible, in 2026." Brussels will accompany the tariff cut with guidance on the CBAM, including the possibility of suspending it on fertilizers (even retroactively from January 1, 2026) if the market impact is deemed excessive.

The suspension of fertilizer tariffs is "an achievement for Italy, a concrete measure to support the competitiveness of businesses and the strength of the Italian and European agricultural system," said Francesco Lollobrigida, italian Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry.

Masaf's head of agriculture, Mr. Masaf, welcomes the Commission's measure as "good news and is in line with Italy's requests to suspend the effects of the CBAM and to eliminate, even retroactively, the increased costs that agricultural businesses would have incurred with the regulation's entry into force. We remain committed to our businesses, a fundamental pillar of our food sovereignty," Lollobrigida concludes.