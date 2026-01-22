EU: €160 million available for agri-food

The European Commission has launched calls for proposals for 2026 to support campaigns and events promoting sustainable, high-quality EU agri-food products within the European Union and worldwide. Up to €160 million will be made available through grants to co-finance programs proposed by producer associations and other agri-food trade bodies, both in the EU internal market and in key non-EU markets with strong growth potential, including the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, China, Singapore, and North America.

The calls are part of the 2026 promotion policy work programme, under which the Commission will allocate €205 million to co-finance activities to promote EU agri-food products—the largest ever allocation to raise consumer awareness of European agricultural products and quality schemes. These actions are implemented under the common banner "Enjoy, it's from Europe," which aims to raise consumer awareness of the quality of EU products and reward EU farmers and agri-food businesses for their efforts to meet high safety and environmental standards.

Furthermore, the work programme includes initiatives to be managed directly by the Commission, including promotion and information campaigns in third countries, EU participation in major international agri-food fairs, visits by Commissioner Christophe Hansen to third countries, and the development of market access manuals for exporters.

Agri-food promotion policy is a political priority for the European Union, as underlined by President Ursula von der Leyen in her State of the Union address. It is recognized in the vision for agriculture and food as a key tool for supporting the global competitiveness, resilience, and diversification of the EU agri-food sector.

The calls published today will remain open for applications for three months and are open to a wide range of eligible operators across the EU. An information day will be held in Brussels and online on January 27 and 28, 2026.