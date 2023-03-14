China and Fao: the partnership gets stronger

Mutual praise between Agriculture Minister Tang Renjian and the director of the United Nations body.

The link between the People's Republic of China and the World Food Organization (FAO) is increasingly booming. Last week, FAO Secretary-General Qu Dongyu flew to Beijing, where he met with Chinese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Tang Renjian . According to a FAO statement (substantially taken up by the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture), Qu " acknowledged China's many achievements in agricultural and rural development and praised the Chinese government for its constant support to FAO". The director-general also emphasized China's "fundamental contribution" to the " achievement of national and global food security" and expressed FAO's willingness to "deepen cooperation with China" in the field of food and agriculture to support the achievement of the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals.

For his part, Tang Renjian returned the praise, congratulating his compatriot, "for the achievements since he took office as director-general of FAO" and acknowledged "the key role that FAO is playing in improving governance food and its important contribution to global food security and sustainable agricultural development".

The minister also reiterated that "China strongly supports the role and status of the FAO in global food governance and will continue to provide strong support to the FAO in maintaining world food security. China is also willing - continues the note of the United Nations body - to deepen practical cooperation with FAO in the areas of South-South and triangular cooperation in agriculture, dynamic conservation of global agricultural heritage systems (GIAHS) and prevention and control of animal diseases".

The director-general briefed the minister on FAO's reforms and flagship initiatives, which have been undertaken since he took office in August 2019. The director-general stressed that, within the framework of FAO's strategic framework 2022-31, these initiatives will support members in implementing the 2030 Agenda by transforming them into more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable agri-food systems, for better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life, leaving no one behind".