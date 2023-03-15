DeA Capital Real Estate: Ashley Marks becomes Head of Capital Advisory

DeA Capital Real Estate announces the collaboration with Ashley Marks as Head of Capital Advisory for the growth of the international real estate platform. Marks has extensive wealth advisory experience; for over 20 years he was the head of the JLL Private Funds Advisory team and a director of Capra Global Partners (now part of JLL). His last role was at Newbridge Global Partners. In DeA Capital Real Estate he will have the task of supporting the pan-European growth strategy of the DeA Capital platform with the aim of supporting the increase in capital raising and offering a new point of contact and reference to the panel of international investors who lean towards real estate.



"We are working hard on the launch of new pan-European investment products thanks to the solid management structure of Dea Capital in Europe - declared Emanuele Caniggia , CEO of Dea Capital Real Estate Sgr and Head of Real Estate of Dea Capital -. The latest The product offered to the market is Deareif I Pan-European Fund incorporated under Luxembourg law (Raif) with a Build to Core strategy and a strong focus on ESG issues, which confirms Dea Capital's commitment to the growth and development of the activities of our pan-European platform which today it has offices in France, Germany, Spain and Poland.We strongly believe in our growth strategy and Ashley's entry will undoubtedly accelerate the development process”.



For his part, Emanuele Dubini , CEO of Dea Capital Real Estate France comments: " Ashley brings with him solid experience and know-how of an international caliber that fits perfectly with the objectives of our pan-European platform, particularly as regards collection of capital".



"I am delighted to join such a dynamic and fast growing team, which already has solid experience in asset management at an international level and with interesting prospects - said Ashley Marks after the appointment -. Becoming part of a Group as DeA Capital with offices in the most important European capitals and able to participate in the main real estate transactions on the market is an opportunity of great prestige for me and a very important element for investors who can count on a new point of reference" .



DeA Capital Real Estate is part of the DeA Capital Platform, the leading independent Italian operator in Alternative Asset Management for assets under management, with Combined Assets Under Management of approximately €26.7 billion in the Real Estate, Credit, Private Equity and Multi Asset/Multi Manager Solutions.