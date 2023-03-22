Jan Derck van Karnebeek new ceo of FrieslandCampina

The waltz of appointments kicked off by Hein Schumacher, who was named Unilever's new ceo in January continues apace. In his place, now, FrieslandCampina has appointed Jan Derck van Karnebeek as its next ceo effective June 1 of this year. Currently managing director of GreenV, an international group of companies active in the horticulture industry, van Karnebeek has spent much of his career at Heineken, holding sales, marketing, and general management roles: he was commercial director of the Dutch manufacturer from 2015 to 2021.

During his career at Heineken, van Karnebeek has held positions in the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Romania, and Austria. "I am honored to become the new ceo of FrieslandCampina -he said immediately after the appointment-. What attracts me to FrieslandCampina is that it is a modern consumer goods company with motivated employees, nutritious products and ingredients, and strong consumer and B2B brands marketed in over 100 countries, combined with the rich heritage and no-frills ownership mentality of the cooperative. I look forward to working with the employees and member dairy farmers of FrieslandCampina to grow and further secure this great company and cooperative".

"We are delighted to welcome Jan Derck van Karnebeek as our new ceo -emphasizes Sybren Attema, chairman of the supervisory board of FrieslandCampina-. He is a business leader with an excellent track record of growth in multiple businesses, in the Netherlands and internationally, both business-to-consumer and business-to-business".

"Van Karnebeek is an experienced consumer goods executive -Attema continues- with a strong focus on creating value for the company and its owners, always with an eye on the interests of all stakeholders. He believes in doing business with a purpose where people, planet and profit are key elements and is known as a team player who sets the highest standards for himself and others, creating an environment of trust and accountability".