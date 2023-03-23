Kfc relaunches sandwich without a bun

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

"No need for sandwiches". With this claim Kentucky fried chicken is bringing back the Double Down sandwich, with two pieces of fried chicken instead of bread. The bun-less sandwich includes two fillets of Kfc's extra crispy white meat, two slices of cheese, two pieces of hickory-smoked bacon, and a choice of real Colonel's mayonnaise or hot sauce. The brand debuted the Double Down in 2010, selling...