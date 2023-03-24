Brazilian meat: China suspends embargo

Brazilian meat can be imported into China again. The alarm therefore returns after the detection of a case of mad cow disease a few weeks ago in the Latin American country. This was announced by the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture, precisely on the days when Minister Carlos Favero is visiting Beijing accompanied by a delegation of entrepreneurs from the agri-food sector.

A strong signal from both governments. In fact , Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva will travel to Beijing next week, about to be received by his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping .

The suspension of the import of Brazilian meat was ordered by Beijing in February, following the discovery of an infected cow in the Amazon. Later, however, a Canadian laboratory specified that it was a non-contagious case. The lifting of this embargo is not minor news in the context of world agri-food trade: China is in fact the main buyer of Brazilian meat and cereals and Brazil's first trading partner with an annual trade value of around 150 billion dollars.