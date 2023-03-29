Saclà inaugurates a new factory

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Saclà, historic Italian company leader in the market of olives, pickled and in oil, has completed the expansion works of the Castello d'Annone (Piedmont, Italy) plant, the result of an investment of 21 million euros, in which Invitalia participated which granted a loan of 8.1 million euros made available by the Ministry of Companies and Made in Italy."The support of Invitalia has allowed us to make...