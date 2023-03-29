Electrolux bets on Italy: 110 million for Susegana

It had been in the air for a few days and now, if not exactly confirmation, comes news of a further step forward anyway. As we anticipated in mid-March, Electrolux plans to bet on the Italian plant in Susegana as it emerged after a meeting between Swedish top management and Veneto governor Luca Zaia. There would be some new investments in the Veneto plant on the horizon, in exchange for an increase in production.

This is the proposal that the company put on the table at the coordination meeting with the unions, envisaging the transfer to Italy of part of the volumes now prerogative of the Hungarian plant in Nyíregyháza, which is scheduled to close by the end of the year.

The investment is around 110 million euros with the activation of an additional line and new facilities in the technology area. The increase in revenue should lead to the production of a refrigerator every 30 seconds, that is, 120 pieces per hour: when fully operational, 1 million pieces of equipment per year should come out of Susegana.

The proposal has been placed before the workers for their consideration, who will have to express their opinion by giving the union a mandate on whether or not to continue the discussion. Should a positive conclusion of the negotiation be reached, the one on Susegana (adding 110 million current to those required by the new Genesi factory) will be the largest investment on the cold sector ever made in Italy. More than a hundred million euros have been earmarked for the Solaro (Milan) plant.

Meanwhile, in Hungary the Nyíregyháza plant (650 employees) was closed and production was concentrated on Jászberény. The outsourcing of free standing refrigerators has long since begun, as well as with freezers, which from 2020 will no longer be produced directly in Hungary.

According to the comprehensive plan presented in March, there is a risk that the other Hungarian plant in Jászberény may also be decommissioned in the next four years: less than five years ago, about 3,500 workers were employed at the plant, 2,300 of whom were direct.