PepsiCo introduces itself with new logo and less sugar

For the first time in 14 years, PepsiCo has unveiled a new logo and visual identity. A move, say the company, that marks the brand's "new era". The new design, in fact, features "a bold typeface, a signature pulse and an updated color palette, including the color black, which underscores the brand's commitment to Pepsi Zero Sugar", the brand points out in a statement. Pepsi's new look will be launched...