Synthetic food: in Brussels someone fall from the clouds

After the approval of the ban on synthetic food by the Council of Ministers, the European Union has not received "notifications from Italy". According to reports from Ansa, this was stated by an EU spokesman when asked by a journalist on the issue on the agenda of our government.

Since "synthetic meat is a new type of food", its authorization "must pass through the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA)" and "to date, the European Commission has not yet received applications to enter this meat on the EU market". The spokesman concluded by saying that "it is very difficult to comment on proposed legislation that we have not yet seen".