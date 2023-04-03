Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
San Benedetto approaches the billion euro mark
Mineral water group closed 2022 at 970M euros, +20%
Between catering, vitamin waters, energizing drinks to low-calorie fruit juices, San Benedetto is approaching 1 billion in revenues. The Scorzé, Venice-based beverage group closed 2022 with revenues at 970 million euros, up 20 percent from 2021. Volumes are also growing, coming in at +8 percent over the previous year. "We are seeing the fruits of our strategy, which is more value-oriented than volume-oriented, w...
