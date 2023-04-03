Antinori Winery on the top in the world

Italian wine climbs to the top of the world with the historic Tuscan winery Marchesi Antinori being named The World's most admired wine brand 2023, the first Italian winery in history to top Drinks International's ranking that incorporates the world's most admired wineries Just a few months ago, Marchesi Antinori itself was awarded the title of "World's Best Vineyards 2022".

The 13th edition of The World's most admired wine brands, the most authoritative list of the world's most respected wineries, features a ranking of 50 brands voted on by an academy of leading wine masters, sommeliers, wine buyers, journalists and other industry experts from six continents. They were each asked to name the top five wine brands internationally, based on criteria such as consistent quality, price-to-quality ratio, and brand strength.

Antinori impressed the Academy with its high quality and consistency and simultaneously earned the award for the most admired wine brand in Europe. "It is truly a great satisfaction for our family and for our entire company -emphasizes Albiera Antinori, president of Marchesi Antinori-. To be the first Italians chosen in the history of this ranking as The World's Most Admired Wine Brand is for us a source of great pride and represents an important recognition for the whole world of Italian wine, which sees in our territory many examples of great excellence".

Argentina's Catena Zapata, winner in 2020, placed second and thus picked up the Most admired wine brand in South America award, while list veteran Penfolds completed the podium: the Australian brand thus retained the title of Most admired wine brand in Australasia.

"The World's most admired wine brands is an elite club to be a part of and undoubtedly an authority on the industry's most revered brands -emphasizes Drinks International director Shay Waterworth-. Earning a place on this prestigious list is a major achievement, and I personally congratulate this year's top 50. Further applause goes to Antinori for becoming the first Italian brand to top our list since it was established in 2011".

Europe remains the mecca of the most admired wine brands for 2023, with 32 places on the list: led by France, which accounted for more than a quarter of the overall ranking with 14 brands on the list. Neighboring Spain performed remarkably well with eight brands on the list, one more than Italy.

Although there were no new entries in 2023, the "Highest Climber" award went to France's Chateau D'Yquem, while the top 10 included Ridge in the United States, which also won the title of Most Admired Wine Brand in North America. That leaves the special award for Most Admired Wine Brand in Africa and the Middle East, which went to KWV in South Africa.

A total of seven Italian brands entered the rankings, from the very popular Tuscany (5 out of 7) to Piedmont to Sicily. In sixth place, still remaining in Tuscany, is Tenuta San Guido's Sassicaia, in seventh place the Piedmontese winery queen of Barbaresco and Langhe, Gaja. Next, in 21st place, Tignanello (again by Marchesi Antinori), in 25th is the turn of Sicily with Planeta to arrive ion 33rd position (again in Tuscany) with Ornellaia and in 34th place with Frescobaldi.

"We are delighted to reward the achievements of the most admired wine brands on the planet -commented Drinks International editor Justin Smith-. Congratulations to the top-rated wineries in Europe, North America, South America, Australasia, Africa and the Middle East, and to all the brands featured in our definitive guide. We look forward to continuing to celebrate the achievements of outstanding winemakers in the future".