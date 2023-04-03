Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Ivs, 2022 'extraordinary year'
Vending machine group closes with revenues up 52.3 percent
It closes "strong growth" in 2022 for Ivs, Europe's second-largest operator in vending, i.e., in the management of automatic and semiautomatic vending machines for the dispensing of hot and cold beverages and snacks. Consolidated sales exceed € 540 million, up 52.3 percent from 2021 and with ebitda of € 92.1 million (up 26.6 percent from 2021). Net income is 8.3 million euros while the net financial pos...
EFA News - European Food Agency