Saputo sells Coles supermarkets two plants in Australia

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The reorganization of the operations of U.S.-made dairy giant Saputo, known in Italy as the family owner of Bologna calcio, continues apace. After announcing in November 2022 an initial closure in the state of Victoria now Saputo Dairy Australia has entered into an agreement to sell two of its fresh milk processing plants to Coles Group, an Australian public company that operates several retail chains.The...