Change at the helm of Barry Callebaut

Barry Callebaut, the Swiss chocolate company that has just signed a deal with Nestlé surprisingly announced that ceo Peter Boone has resigned effective immediately and appointed Peter Feld as his successor. Patrick De Maeseneire, chairman of the board, thanked Boone for his more than 10 years of service, noting that he is now moving closer to home "to spend more time with his family".

The new ceo, a German national, most recently served as managing director of the investment firm Jacobs Holding, which counts Barry Callebaut itself among its major holdings. He was previously managing director of the Wmf Group, a manufacturer of high-quality professional cookware and coffee machines.

"We are delighted that Peter Feld, a seasoned leader with more than 30 years of experience in global consumer goods and services companies, is joining Barry Callebaut -De Maeseneire commented-. His track record with international brands is outstanding. In addition, he has many years of experience in the food industry. This unique combination makes him the ideal person to successfully further develop Barry Callebaut, focusing on sustainable growth".

"It is a great honor to take on the responsibility of ceo of this company -Feld emphasizes-. Chocolate has been a passion of mine for as long as I can remember, especially since I started my career in the food industry. I look forward to bringing my leadership experience here, and I am excited to write the next chapter of our success story together with the entire team".