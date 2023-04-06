Eridania makes its debut in the alcohol market

Eridania, known in the Italian market for its range of sugars and related products, is launching a new activity in the alcohol sector for BtoB and will become, starting this month, the exclusive representative in Italy of CristalCo, among the largest alcohol producers in Europe. The object of the business will be ethyl alcohol obtained from the fermentation of sugar beet and cereals. The new business actually represents a return for the company in the sector and, at the same time, an important step in the project of integrating the sugar and alcohol activities in our country: the company is already among the market leaders in Italy with a 29% share in value in the total sweetening market and 34% in volume considering only the sugar segment.

The new business will focus on some of the many uses of ethanol: in particular, the alcohol marketed in Italy by Eridania Italia will be used in the BtoB sectors of food and beverage, nutrition and pharma, perfumes and cosmetics. "We believe in the importance of an integrated business approach between sugar and alcohol activities -explains ceo Alessio Bruschetta-.. Being the exclusive representative of CristalCo alcohol in Italy will allow us to work to grow further and to open up to new potential businesses by increasingly consolidating our brand".

The company, founded in Genoa in 1899, now has its headquarters in Bologna, while Russi, in the Ravenna area, is home to the sugar packaging plant-one of the largest centers in Europe, capable of packaging up to 130 million kilos a year. "For years we have been working to give substance to our values by working with accredited partners in order to create synergies that can strengthen our identity as a sustainable company -adds Bruschetta-. By choosing to enter a new business, we are once again committed to ensuring the highest quality for our consumers and customers, while respecting the environment and people".

Sustainability, pursued from the environmental, production, social and business perspectives, has since 2013 been one of the development guidelines of the Bologna-based company, which for years has been careful to achieve cross-cutting corporate sustainability goals, from packaging to transportation, from energy consumption to initiatives in the social field. To reaffirm its commitment to contribute to a "greener" and more sustainable tomorrow, Eridania, which in 2021 obtained the recognition of "Historic brand of national interest," launched last year a campaign entitled "The Future Calls for Sweetness," an integrated project in the areas of environmental and social sustainability and attention to people's health.