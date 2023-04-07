Constellation Brands closes fiscal year with growth

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Constellation Brands, the company that makes Corona beer, has reported its financial results for fiscal year and fourth quarter 2023 and outlook for fiscal year 2024. Well the numbers are positive, so much so that the forecast is for a profit above Wall Street estimates. It is no coincidence that yesterday, immediately after the announcement made by the board of directors, the stock closed quite positive,...