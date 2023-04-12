Eat Happy Group closes 2022 with turnover at +14%

The CEO Calistri speaks: "We are aiming for increasingly Italian products, our rice is grown in Piedmont".

Eat Happy Group, a multinational in the food sector and specialized in the production of sushi, closed 2022 with a growth in turnover of more than +14%, settling at around 27.5 million euros. Strengthened by these results, which confirm the double-digit growth trend recorded by the Group since its arrival in Italy in 2018, Eat Happy Group continues its business expansion plan in Italy. The goal, by 2025, is to double the number of Eat Happy-branded corners nationwide and cover the entire national network of large-scale distribution supermarkets with the Wakame brand.

“After years of strong growth, the sushi market is experiencing a moment of slowdown today, but the Eat Happy Group continues to confirm its ability to grow and add value to all stakeholders. In fact, since our group arrived in Italy, we have grown rapidly to become the third largest sushi production center in the country, employing more than 350 people today", comments Andrea Calistri (photo), CEO & Managing Director Italy, France and Holland of Eat Happy Group.

“The ambitious growth plan we have in Italy aims to make the market the second most important for the Group after Germany. But the development project in the country also concerns an ever wider involvement of local suppliers to have sushi that speaks more and more Italian. Already today the rice we use is grown in Piedmont and is of Selenium quality", concludes the Managing Director of Eat Happy Group