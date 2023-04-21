Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
US. Burger king in trouble relies on commercials
Troubled chain relies on viral "Whopper Whopper" jingle to lift sales
Burger King is banking on its viral "Whopper Whopper" jingle to boost U.S. sales as part of the crisis-ridden fast-food chain's revitalization plan. The commercial, broadcast incessantly in the U.S. during the National football league playoffs in January, seems to have had an unhoped-for effect, attracting younger customers to its restaurants. The company posted the earworm on TikTok, so fans could...
