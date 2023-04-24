Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
De' Longhi, 2022 difficult year saved by Brad Pitt
Profits down (-9.7%) but sales over 3 billion thanks to investment in advertising
De' Longhi, the Treviso-based company specializing in coffee machines and small household appliances, has approved its fiscal year 2022 financial statements, which closed with revenues down 2% (-5.9% at constant exchange rates) to €3.16 billion. Net income stood at €177.4 million, or 5.6% of revenues, down from 9.7% in 2021: adjusted ebitda is at €363 million, 11.5% of revenues (in 2021 it was 16% o...
EFA News - European Food Agency