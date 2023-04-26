Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
PepsiCo takes courage after positive first quarter
Raised 2023 estimates: january to march revenues up 10%
PepsiCo has raised its annual forecast after price increases undertaken to offset higher costs and steady product demand helped the soft drink and snack giant beat first-quarter results. Most notable was the net revenue figure which, in the first quarter, hit $ 17.85 billion, up 10% on a year earlier, against a forecast of $ 17.22 billion. Adjusted earnings of $ 1.5 per share also beat estimates, which...
