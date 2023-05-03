Fabio Di Giammarco new CEO of Bauli

The Bauli Group has appointed Fabio Di Giammarco to the role of chief executive officer, alongside chairman Michele Bauli. The new ceo will lead the confectionery industry in the new phase of strengthening its growth path, both in Italy and in foreign markets. Di Giammarco takes over from Stefano Zancan, formerly of Mondo group and Mars, who had been appointed group ceo in early 2016 and who, in turn, had replaced Alessandro D'Este.



Di Giammarco has solid experience in the food & beverage sector gained internationally. Italian but raised in America, the new ceo has held several senior positions within the commercial divisions of Fmcg companies such as Mondelez, Danone, and SABMiller, while also working in Italy for Saiwa S.p.a. From 2005 to 2010 he managed the global brand communication area for Royal Philips based in Amsterdam, before joining Bacardi in 2012, first as managing director of the business in South America and then as global vice president of the Rum business based in Miami. Finally, before his new appointment at Bauli, he was president Latin America at Puratos, a leading company in ingredients used in pastry and bakery, since 2017.



With the new appointment, Michele Bauli's desire to have "his" man at the top appears evident, after he took over as number one of the group about three years ago in place of his uncle, the late Alberto Bauli. The new ad comes at a time of expansion for Bauli, which, with about 1,700 employees worldwide and 7 production sites, filed its centennial year 2022 with growing results and development strategies.



The new ceo, in fact, will have to lead the company in development strategies to become a 365-day-a-year player in the bakery industry, overcoming the brand label tied to Christmas and Easter celebrations. It is no coincidence that the share of turnover linked to these two moments has dropped below 40 percent, while the incidence of products such as croissants, savory crackers, energy bars, and Bauli's "minute", i.e., the freshly baked stuffed mini-pandoro for the consumer, offered in fifteen dedicated outlets, is growing.



Also on the rise is the share of turnover that relates to the company's foreign expansion: out of nearly 550 million Euros in revenues (up 12.5%), 25% comes from Europe (10%), North America and others (10%), and India (5%), where Bauli has a factory.





