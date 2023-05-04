Pesticides: "unfeasible" halving according to the EPP

In Brussels, the discussion on pesticides is becoming increasingly polarised. The draft reform of the regulation put forward by the European Commission, now sees the opposition of the European People's Party, which defines the goal of reducing pesticides by 50% by 2030 as "unattainable".

A measure that "would put agri-food supplies at risk", and which will be officially rejected in a document, which is expected to be approved tomorrow morning in Monaco, during the EPP assembly. According to the European Populars, reducing the use of pesticides, synthetic fertilizers and antibiotics in farms "is a victory for the environment, consumers and farmers", however the time is not ripe and there is the risk of "endangering food security in Europe".

Therefore, the goals of halving plant protection products within seven years would be "simply unattainable and the proposal does not offer farmers valid alternatives". "Similarly, we reject the proposed law on the restoration of nature", underlined the representatives of the EPP, with reference to the draft regulation on the protection of biodiversity.