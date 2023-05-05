It does not receive public funding
Formaggio Asiago: fatturato 2022 a +15% (141 mln euro)

Il Consorzio di tutela si arricchisce di sei nuovi soci e vede l'export salire al +7,9%

Il presidente uscente Fiorenzo Rigoni: "Concludo il mandato con una redditività notevolmente aumentata".

