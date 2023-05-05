EFA News - European Food Agency use cookies to ensure for customer a more safer experience and to address advertisement to the right public. If you click or browse in the website, you consent to our to collect information through cookies. You can
disable the advertisements personalization or you can consult our privacy policy.
Home
News
Video
Subscriptions
Contacts
Menu
Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Home ► Formaggi e latticini Formaggio Asiago: fatturato 2022 a +15% (141 mln euro)
Il Consorzio di tutela si arricchisce di sei nuovi soci e vede l'export salire al +7,9%
Il presidente uscente Fiorenzo Rigoni: "Concludo il mandato con una redditività notevolmente aumentata".
lml - 31258
Asiago, VI, Italia, 05/05/2023 18:31
EFA News - European Food Agency
Similar
Cheese and dairy productsGrana Padano Dop: sales up 2.38% Cheese is confirmed as the most consumed PDO product in the world, with over 5 million wheels
An overall increase in sales of 2.38%, driven above all by the growth in exports, is the figure that sums up the success of Grana Padano Dop also in 2022, the most consumed protected designation of origin...
more
Cheese and dairy productsGrana Padano renews digital communication The Consortium estimates a 400% growth in digital performance over the next two years
To crown the journey that began in 2022 with the adoption of a new data-driven strategy, the new website of the Protection Consortium www.granapadano.it is online. “The millenary history of Grana Padano –...
more
Cheese and dairy productsLactalis UK & Ireland launches grated Leerdammer With the new entry, the company diversifies a market dominated by cheddar
Lactalis UK & Ireland announces the expansion of its Leedammer range, with the addition of Leerdammer Grated, or grated, in 160-gram resealable pouches. According to what the company says in a statement,...
more