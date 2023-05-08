Heineken invests in Brazil for premium beer portfolio

Heineken announced today that it will invest 1.5 billion reais or 274.5 million Euros in Brazil as part of a plan to expand its premium beer and single malt portfolios. The planned investment aims to increase the brewer's production capacity for its Amstel, Devassa and namesake Heineken brands, spread across two plants in northeastern Brazil, which the company says is one of the largest consumers of Heineken in the world.

The expenditure on the Igarassu plant will triple the production capacity of Amstel and Devassa, while also increasing the returnable packaging lines by 45 percent. With the new investment, the Alagoinhas brewery will increase its beer production capacity by 60 percent.

The spending plan will also help make water use at the Igarassu brewery more efficient, with the goal of reducing water consumption by 30 percent over the next three years.





