Closing for Investindustrial Growth III fund

Raised € 1.1 billion to invest in lower mid-market European companies

Investindustrial announces the € 1.1 billion closing of the Investindustrial Growth III fund. The fund raised above target: the fund will continue the successful strategy launched by Investindustrial in 2018 that aims at majority investments in Europe in the lower mid-market segment, complementing the objectives of its sister fund Investindustrial VIII, which instead pursues a similar strategy but i...

