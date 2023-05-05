Europe and energetic transition's dilemmas

"The geopolitics of the energy transition" was the theme of one of the State of the Union panels underway in Florence (4-6 May 2023). The question mainly concerns the "near future", as explained by Professor Leigh Hancher, of the European University Institute, moderator of the debate.

The meeting addressed growing concerns about global shortages of critical raw materials, materials, advanced technologies and skilled labor as most countries transition to renewable energy. Access to all three resources is key to making this transition.

However, as countries and continents struggle for autonomy and self-sufficiency, will there be winners and losers or is it possible to fight for a "just transition"? What is the impact of each country's major initiatives to increase the self-sufficiency of critical resources in the broader context of the global community?

"Europe is playing a crucial role. Looking strategically at the food system also means that needs must also be there in terms of innovation. There will be a key decision by the Commission by the end of the year and it is a matter of including new technologies in our agricultural system,” was the response from Matthias Berninger, executive vice president, Public Affairs, Science, Sustainability & HSE, Bayer. “Energy markets are likely to remain open, regionally and globally. We need to avoid excessive dependence on oil and gas as in the past and avoid repeating the mistakes of the past: somehow, however, what is happening between Russia and Ukraine has pushed Europe to resort to independence and energy innovation".

How will all this affect relations with trading partners? "I think that to ensure that we are both sustainable and that the outcome of agriculture is possible, we cannot fall behind, when it comes to innovation and this for me is one of the crucial elements that we must address. These are urgent issues that require a wide-ranging debate. I am very confident that the EU will be much more open to innovation in the future", concludes Matthias Berninger .