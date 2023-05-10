Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Coca Cola builds plant for subsidiary Fairlife
The 745,000 sq. ft. plant for the ultrafiltered milk company costs $650 million
Coca-Cola will build a $ 650 million plant for its subsidiary ultrafiltered milk brand Fairlife. It was the multinational beverage company itself that revealed plans to build the new production facility in the town of Webster, Monroe County, New York State. The 745,000-square-foot plant will create up to 250 new jobs. Coca-Cola plans to begin construction in the fall, subject to obtaining the appropriate...
