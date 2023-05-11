Europe calls on UAE for "free from" food

Free from food expo, the European innovation platform for the free-from, organic, vegan food industries, has partnered with Uae Fbmg, the food&beverage business group, to place and co-produce the most influential food and beverage events in the Emirates, starting with Free From Food Dubai and the fourth edition of Future Food Forum 2023. Fbmg is the most influential industry organization in the UAE, with close ties to the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which is committed to the development of the industry. Its members boast some of the world's biggest names including General Mills, Kellogg's, Nestle, Danone, Spinneys and Carrefour.

The Future food forum, the industry's premier event, attracts food and beverage industry executives, regulators and government authorities and presents an exclusive conference program with world-class industry expert speakers. Free from food Dubai, co-hosted with the fourth edition of the UAE Future food forum Fbmg, will bring together eminent international food manufacturers, distributors and local authorities in the retail, food service, foodservice, wholesale and all other distribution channels for "free from" and healthy ingredients.

A two-day, fully B2B event, it will feature a physical showcase of innovative companies and products, an extensive curated matchmaking program with a large number of meetings guaranteed for attendees, and a conference program with globally experienced industry speakers.

Since the UAE depends on importing agribusiness products for 90% of its needs, foreign companies can be assured that local partners will be open to foreign business connections. With an innovative exhibition, new networking and matchmaking approach, Future Food Forum and Free From Food Dubai 2023 will be the most important event in the free-from and healthy food markets in the Middle East.

As wellness trends around the world show, healthy and functional free-from ingredients and products are the future of food.Building on this, the ideology behind Free from food Dubai and the Future food forum aligns with the initiatives of the Emirati government and with nutritional strategies aimed at reducing sodium and fat, providing healthier snacks for children, and improving the nation's overall health. Not surprisingly, given the growing interest in healthy lifestyles, the trend of healthy eating, the increasing incidence of food intolerances such as celiac disease, gluten and lactose intolerance, and the increase in disposable income, Middle Eastern consumers are hungry for free-from and healthy products.

The Gulf countries' gluten-free food market is expected to grow at a rate of 9 percent per year from 2021-2025, with sugar-free, vegan and plant-based products, protein-rich foods, and soft drinks projected to perform well, as evidenced by the increase in the number of gyms and fitness centers and interest in "better-for-you food".