Grain Ukraine. Tajani: "If the agreement fails, we risk a migration crisis"

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani is concerned about the possible repercussions on emigration in the context of the war in Ukraine. The reference is to a possible non-renewal of the wheat agreement.

"The lives of millions of people in poverty are at stake - declared the Foreign Minister in an interview with newspaper Il Messaggero -. A crisis would arise in the countries of central and sub-Saharan Africa which, together with the war in Sudan, risks activating a dangerous spiral on the migratory front".

"For this reason - continues Tajani - I reiterated to the UN that the agreement for a corridor in the Black Sea must remain alive". Italian diplomacy, the minister explained, also informed the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that, "together with Zaporizhzhia, this is one of our main concerns. We trust in Turkey's independent mediation", concludes the Italiano Foreign Minister, pointing out that he "respects" what will be the outcome of the electoral run-off in Ankara between outgoing president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu .

In this electoral phase, the Turkish government could loosen its focus on the question of Ukrainian wheat, thus determining a further uncertainty in the development of the negotiations.