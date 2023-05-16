Pernod Ricard leaves Russia

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The list of companies leaving Russia is getting longer. Now it is the turn of France's Perod Ricard, which said it stopped exporting all of its international brands to Russia at the end of April and plans to end distribution of the brand portfolio in Russia.Ending the distribution of the portfolio is a process that Pernod Ricard expects will take "several months" to complete, according to the group...